January 20, 2021

High school basketball: Wilhelm heats up at Statesville

By Post Sports

Published 2:21 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

 

 

Carson’s Ellie Wilhelm vs. Statesville earlier in her career. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

STATESVILLE — Carson’s girls basketball team is ranked eighth in 3A by MaxPreps, and that’s probably conservative.

Carson has scored at least 60 points in every outing and hasn’t allowed anyone to score 30 yet.

The Cougars continued to dominate on Tuesday with a 62-28 North Piedmont Conference road win at Statesville, which is normally a difficult place to play.

“Our press generated turnovers and allowed us to get off to a good start,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said. “We mixed up our defenses and we ran the floor well.”

Carson (4-0, 3-0) went up 17-8 after a quarter and had things under control 31-13 by halftime.

Colbie Perry got the Cougars started with two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Perry boosted her career scoring total to 920 points.

Ellie Wilhelm got hot in the third quarter. She had 11 in the quarter and finished with a game-high 20 on efficient 8-for-12 shooting.

“Ellie’s teammates did a good job of continuing to get the ball to her,” Stouder said.

Wilhelm shot 0-for-8 on opening night, but she’s 15-for-24 (62.5 percent) since then.

Mary Spry scored 10 points. Hannah Isley had four assists and five steals. Kary Hales had three steals. Lani Isley had seven assists.

“Lani did a great job of getting the ball up the court quickly,” Stouder said.

Nakayla White-Connor scored 11 to pace the Greyhounds (0-3, 0-2).

Carson’s next scheduled game is at West Rowan on Friday, With both teams undefeated that would have meant a packed house in Mount Ulla under normal circumstances.

 

CARSON (62) — Wilhelm 20, Spry 10, Co. Perry 8, Ca. Perry 6, H. Isley 6, Corley 4, L. Isley 3, White 3, Hales 2, Barbee, Barger, Vaughn, Storey.

STATESVILLE  (28) — White-Connor 11, Wilson 7, Turner 5, Bowman 2, Owens 2, Slaughter 1.

Carson              17  14  23  8   — 62

Statesville         7    6  10  5    —28

