Hoops roundup: Yellow Jackets rout No. 20 Clemson

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.

Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss.

Coach Josh Pastner was worried that his team might be rusty after having four straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. But the Yellow Jackets picked up where they left off to stretch their winning streak to five in a row, further bolstering their hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. Clemson, on the other hand, has looked like a different team since going 11 days without a game because of the pandemic.

The Tigers (9-3, 3-3) returned from their unscheduled break last Saturday and were embarrassed at home by Virginia, 85-50.

Now, a second straight game that got out of hand.

Clemson went more than four minutes without scoring to start the second half, allowing Georgia Tech to stretch its lead to 53-35. Aamir Simms scored 19 points to lead the Tigers.

Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and Providence turned back the 11th-ranked Bluejays each time they pulled close.

Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago. Creighton (10-4, 6-3) lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season. David Duke put the game out of reach with two free throws at the end.

Damien Jefferson scored a career-best 26 points for the Bluejays.

Davidson 73, Fordham 58

DAVIDSON (AP) — Kellan Grady had 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven rebounds as the Wildcats got past Fordham. Luka Brajkovic added nine points and nine rebounds for Davidson (9-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams (1-6, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Navarro added 14 points and Jalen Cobb had seven assists.

ETSU 59, Western Carolina 48

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer recorded 15 points as East Tennessee State got past the Catamounts.

David Sloan added 12 points with five assists and Ty Brewer had 12 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (8-5, 4-1 Southern Conference).

Xavier Cork had 13 points for the Catamounts (7-6, 0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Matt Halvorsen added 12 points, and Tyler Harris had 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Buccaneers also defeated Western Carolina 86-78 on Dec. 30.

Longwood 67, High Point 54

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill had a season-high 20 points as Longwood got past High Point.

Juan Munoz added 14 for Longwood (5-13, 4-8 Big South Conference). John-Michael Wright had 21 points for the Panthers (3-8, 1-5). Lydell Elmore added 14 points and three blocks. The Lancers also defeated High Point 75-54 on Tuesday.

Gardner-Webb 84, UNC-Asheville 57

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — Jamaine Mann came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Gardner-Webb to victory over UNC-Asheville. D’Maurian Williams had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (4-9, 3-5 Big South Conference). Jacob Falko added 11 points and seven rebounds.

DeVon Baker had 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-3), whose four-game winning streak was broken. UNC-Asheville had defeated Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday.

Radford 67, Campbell 61

BUIES CREEK (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 16 points and nine rebounds as Radford topped Campbell.

Chyree Walker had 11 points and seven rebounds for Radford (10-6, 9-1 Big South Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Lewis Djonkam added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Jordan Whitfield had 20 points for the Fighting Camels (8-9, 4-6). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 12 points. Messiah Thompson had 11 points. The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 97-91 on Tuesday.