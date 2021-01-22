Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

SALISBURY — Bullets were found in the living room of a West Lafayette Street house early Thursday after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

Salisbury Police say occupants of the house in the 200 block of West Lafayette Street were asleep when the incident occurred. A neighbor, however, reported at 1:53 a.m. that two shots were fired sometime between 1:40 a.m. and 1:50 a.m.

Police said the occupants of the home and the neighbors didn’t see anyone or any cars outside and were not sure who may have fired the shots.

No one was hurt in the incident.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Sheetz reported a larceny Thursday in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Friendly Food Mart on Thursday reported property damage in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 500 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

• Warren Jomontia Slan, 35, was charged with assault on a female on Hill Street.