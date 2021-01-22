expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

High school basketball: North boys still searching for answers

By Post Sports

Published 11:25 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST   North Rowan boys coach Jason Causby is still looking for the right combination.

 

Staff report

SPENCER — When it rains, it pours, and a number of schools are enjoying some payback against North Rowan’s boys basketball team, a program that has been hard to beat in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference.

North had won 41 of 46 YVC games the previous three seasons and was 7-0 against Asheboro’s Uwharrie Charter Academy during that span.

But Uwharrie’s Eagles humbled the young Cavaliers on Friday.  It was 19-5 after a quarter and 40-20 at halftime. The final was 72-46.

North (0-4, 0-3) hasn’t dropped it first four games since the 2008-09 season.

Uwharrie Charter (4-1, 3-0) got 17 points from Alijah Barker, a 6-foot-4 junior post man.

Amari McArthur was a bright spot for the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-3) with three 3-pointers and 11 points. Kendal Mitchell and Deavon Proffitt made two 3-pointers each.

But Quashawn Carpenter , normally North’s leading scorer, didn’t score.

Ten Cavaliers did score, but it wasn’t close to enough.

 

UCA (72) — Barker 17, D. Wheatley 12, Harrison 11, Troutman 10, Arrington 7, Dunn 6, Denamur 3, Green 2, Auman 2, Caudle 2.

NORTH (46) — McArthur 11, Mitchell 7, Proffitt 6, Hanson 6, Williams 4, Sims 3, Goodes 2, Morrow 2, Alexander 2, Carpenter.

UCA              19    21   17   15   — 72

N. Rowan     5     15   4    22    — 46

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

High school basketball: North boys still searching for answers

High school basketball: North Davidson girls overwhelm South

Hornets drop fourth in a row as Bulls romp 123-110

High school basketball: Slow start dooms East girls

Comments

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

BREAKING NEWS

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber

Nation/World

McConnell working to push impeachment trial to February

Coronavirus

‘An opportunity to be a blessing:’ St. Luke Missionary Baptist hosting COVID-19 relief program

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 21

Nation/World

Biden orders halt on all border wall construction

Local

Bike accommodations, parking continue to be points of discussion in proposed Downtown Main Street plan

News

More than a million gallons of gas spilled in nature preserve near Huntersville

Education

Catawba College starts classes on campus Monday, later than usual

Coronavirus

Small number of NC vaccine doses thrown out, official says

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths, hospital bed usage continue rising in Rowan County

Crime

Former paramedic charged with embezzling a controlled substance

Crime

For third time, convenience store robbed after man asks for Newport cigarettes

Education

New RSS Superintendent Watlington reflects on first week in office

Education

Education briefs: Hood Theological Seminary holding virtual lecture series 

High School

High school basketball: West boys have best team in years

Local

City will consider moratorium on new local historic landmarks

Local

“She always had a smile on her face:” Active in the community, Jeannie Misenheimer dies from COVID-19

Education

Navigating COVID to provide virtual career connections 

Education

Shoutouts

News

Ex-NC Rep. Hayes pardoned by Trump for role in bribery scandal