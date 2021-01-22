expand
January 22, 2021

High school basketball: North Davidson girls overwhelm South

By Post Sports

Published 10:34 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

North Davidson’s Emily Hege
Lexington Dispatch

 

Staff report

WELCOME — North Davidson is considered the most serious challenger to Salisbury in the Central Carolina Conference girls race.

The Black Knights didn’t do anything to discourage that line of thinking on Friday when they wiped out South Rowan 70-20.

North Davidson (4-0, 3-0) is ranked ninth in 2A.

The Black Knights got 25 points from Courtney McMillan and 19 from Emily Hege. McMillan, an outstanding post player, went down with an injury last season, and North Davidson wasn’t the same after that.

North Davidson led 37-4 at halftime against a South team that played very competitively on Tuesday at 15th-ranked Ledford.

The bright spots for South Rowan were the Chabalas.

Paige Chabala scored 10 points.

Mackenzie Chabala ran in the state cross country championships on Friday afternoon, but still made it to the basketball game. She scored four points.

Only four girls scored for the Raiders (1-5, 1-2).

•••

There was no varsity boys game.

Dalton Young scored 14 for South in a 64-44 loss to the Black Knights in the jayvee boys game.

 

 

SOUTH (20) — P. Chabala 10, M. Chabala 4, Cherry 3, Moore 3, R. Webster, B. Webster, Bruce, Childers, Alston, Brown, Elliot, Everett.

N. DAVIDSON (70) — McMillan 25, Hege 19, Michael 10, Brinkley 4, J. Altiers 3, Boturla 3, Moore 2, Minton 2, M. Altiers 2.

S. Rowan               4    0    13    3     — 20

N. Davidson        19   18   18   15    — 70

 

 

 

 

