High school basketball: Slow start dooms East girls
Staff report
GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team got off to a miserable start against Statesville on Friday and couldn’t fight all the way back.
Not that the Mustangs didn’t try. They cut a 16-point deficit down to five at halftime. Then they had their chances during a third quarter in which neither team could get much done.
Statesville (1-3, 1-2) got 21 points from Nakayla White-Connor and 15 from Sha’Kiya Bowman and took a 50-40 North Piedmont Conference victory.
East (1-5, 0-4) lost its fifth straight.
“We’ve basically got a brand new team with not much varsity experience,” East head coach Kevin Holland said. “I am seeing a lot of improvement, so we’ve just go to keep our heads up and keep playing.”
Down 18-2 in the early going, East chipped away. Statesville led 27-22 at halftime.
“We showed a lot of heart to fight back into it, but then both teams struggled in the third quarter,” Holland said.
With East down by five and both teams scrambling for a 50/50 ball, Statesville hustle led to third-chance points on a stickback — and there was a foul on the play.
That one hurt.
“We played very hard, but the slow start killed us,” Holland. “We’ve got to play all four quarters.”
STATESVILLE (50) — White-Connor 21, Bowman 15, Tenor 9, Bailey-Scott 5, Wilson, Goodson, Owens, Slaughter, Turner, Hannah.
EAST (40) — Misenheimer 10, Peeler 9, Waddell 8, Beaver 7, McCray 4, Honeycutt 2, Whicker, Featherstone, Faavesi, Kluttz, Boardley.
Statesville 18 9 5 18 — 50
E. Rowan 8 14 4 14 — 40