January 24, 2021

College basketball: Catawba women finally get to play … and win again

By Mike London

Published 10:54 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Catawba finally had a chance to play again on Saturday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw.

 

Staff report

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team played for the first time in three weeks on Saturday and took a 72-63 win at Lincoln Memorial.

Catawba has experienced two COVID pauses this season.

Catawba (5-0, 5-0) got four 3-pointers and 16 points from Lyrik Thorne. Sara McIntosh (15 points, 7-for-7 shooting) and Janiya Downs (12 points) came off the bench to spark the Indians.

Catawba had a 14-2 run early in the game.

Catawba led 33-27 at halftime and battered Lincoln Memorial (5-5, 4-5) in the third quarter to open up a 22-point lead. Shemya Stanback and Thorne made 3-pointers to ignite that spree.

Lauren Flowers hd 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Railsplitters.

Catawba shot a modest 41 percent from the field. A 31-13 Catawba advantage in the turnover battle was the key stat.

Catawba is scheduled to host Tusculum on Monday.

 

CATAWBA (72) — Thorne 16, McIntosh 15, Downs 12, DeShazo 8, Bruce 6, Stanback 6, Wampler 4, Barnes 2, Ford 2, Gardner 1, Blabon, Phillips, Scott. Davie, Moxley, Sawyers.

LMU (63) — Flowers 19, Maney 14, Kiser 12, Kirkpatrick 9, Kuehne 4, Proffitt 3, Day 2.

 

Catawba     20    13    25   14   — 72

LMU             8     19      9    27   — 63

 

 

 

 

