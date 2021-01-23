High school basketball: Routine runaway for Hornet girls

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls rolled again on Friday.

Lexington didn’t manage more than five points in any quarter, and the Hornets crushed the Yellow Jackets 59-14.

Lexington (1-4, 0-2) is in a rebuilding season and also has been pummeled by West Rowan and North Rowan.

There is expected to be some competition for the Hornets in the Central Carolina Conference. Really, there is.

North Davidson and Ledford are still out there, as is Oak Grove, the team that nearly beat Salisbury in the 2020 CCC tournament. But the last three outings have been one-sided affairs, with Salisbury (5-1, 3-0) having the games won at halftime. Second halves have been spent working on new wrinkles on defense and offense.

Ranked 12th in 2A, the Hornets are averaging 60 points,while allowing 29.5.

Everybody played a lot and everyone scored for the Hornets.

Rachel McCullough stayed hot with 17 points, while Kyla Bryant stuffed the stat sheet for 10 points, seven assists and six steals.

Makayla Noble had nine points and seven rebounds. Icecis Nwafor scored seven, while Jaeiah Gibson pulled down seven rebounds.

LEXINGTON (14) — N/A

SALISBURY (59) — McCullough 17, Bryant 10, Noble 9, Nwafor 7, Gibson 4, Taborn 4, Lynch 2, Morgan 2, Bolder 2, Huntley 1.

Lexington 4 2 5 3 — 14

Salisbury 19 15 16 9 — 59