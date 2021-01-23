High school basketball: Three in a row for Salisbury’s boys

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys basketball team continues to hang its collective hats on the defensive end.

The Hornets stifled Lexington on Friday in the SHS gym and took a 48-32 Central Carolina Conference victory.

The Hornets (3-3, 3-0) clanged free throws at an alarming rate— 7-for-23 — but got so many stops that it didn’t hurt. Lexington shot 22 percent from the floor.

“I’m not happy with our offensive production,” Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers said. “I know we are a better offensive team than we have shown thus far. We need more repititions on the free throws and we need to concentrate more.”

Salisbury is tied for first in the CCC with Ledford.

Nate Brown had another big game for the Hornets with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Cameron Stout had 11 points and seven rebounds. Joseph Witherspoon scored 10 points. Jalon Walker had seven rebounds. Deuce Walker had five assists.

Zeb Harry returned to the lineup after an injury and scored six points.

Salisbury held the visitors to 14 points in the first half, and Lexington (2-3, 1-2) was unable to make a rally.

“I can’t be mad with our effort and defense,” Withers said. “We will take the win and continue to work. We are getting close to putting it together. I really like the way we are sharing the ball now, but now we have to finish the play with a bucket.”

LEXINGTON (32) — Liles 8, Reid 8, Williams 6. Hewitt 3, Trempey 3, Green 2, Castillo 2.

SALISBURY (48) — Brown 13, Stout 11, Witherspoon 10, Harry 6, Geter 3, J. Walker 3, Chunn 1, D. Walker 1.

Lexington 5 9 8 10 — 32

Salisbury 13 13 9 13 — 4