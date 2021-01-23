High school basketball: West boys romp

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Lousy starts are easily erased when you have as much firepower as West Rowan’s boys basketball team.

The Falcons couldn’t do anything right early, but they were a freight train for the last three quarters of Friday’s 90-48 North Piedmont Conference romp.

It’s not easy to score 90 after a 10-point first quarter, but West accomplished that feat.

Carson is still short-handed, although the Cougars welcomed back senior Brodie Johnson.

The Cougars out-energized the Falcons (6-0, 4-0) in the first quarter and inched ahead 12-10 early in the second.

A three-point play by Jalen Moss got West the lead, got the Falcons untracked and started a serious run. When A.J. Mauldin drained a 3-pointer, the Falcons owned a double-digit lead at 23-12 and were on their way to a blowout.

West scored 31 in the second quarter for a 41-18 halftime lead. Moss scored 11 in the second quarter.

Moss finished with 19. Mauldin, who made four 3-pointers, scored 18. Braden Graham had three 3-pointers and 17 points. Juke Harris made two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Graham and Mauldin had seven assists each. Harris had five assists and five steals. Zeek Biggers had 12 rebounds, while Macari Allison pulled down 10.

Johnson scored 14 for Carson (1-5, 0-4). Jay Howard had 11.

CARSON (48) — Johnson 14, Howard 11, Collins 8, Merriman 6, Burris 6, Beasley 3, Berrera, Epley.

WEST (90) — Moss 19, Mauldin 18, Graham 17, Harris 10, Biggers 9, Allison 7, Wood 5, Loeblein 5, Noble, Currie.

Carson 10 8 19 11 — 48

W. Rowan 10 31 26 23 — 90