January 24, 2021

Bogle 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:06 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Donnie and Wanda Bogle of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The couple was united in marriage on January 24, 1971 at Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury by Rev. Stirewalt.

Donnie, son of Roy and Azile Bogle, is a farmer and retired industrial equipment technician from STPI Southeastern Tubing in Statesville, and Reynolds/Ball Aluminum Can plant in Salisbury.

Wanda, daughter of Tom and Edith Barger, is a homemaker and former preschool teacher at Salem Lutheran Church.

The couple have three children, Pete (wife Katie) Bogle, Jennifer (husband Hank) Hunt, and Holli Bogle. They also have four grandchildren, Aiden Hunt, Abby Bogle, Cora Hunt, and Hannah Bogle.

