expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Letter: Isn’t debt threat to country’s existence?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

The federal government just spent $3.1 trillion that it didn’t have in 2020, plans deficit spending $1.8 trillion more in 2021 and $1 trillion-plus each year until 2030, according to the Associated Press article in the Jan. 14 edition of the Salisbury Post, and no one cares.

This does not include the $1.9 trillion that Mr. Biden wants to spend as soon as he takes office. We instead cheer on receipt of government grants, demand more government spending and insist that the problem is caused by taxes being too low on the rich.

Government receipts set a record in 2019 before the pandemic, and spending was also at record levels. Could someone explain to me how this is not a threat to the country’s existence?

— O.L. Beaver

Salisbury

More News

NFL: Chiefs get tough on defense

Political Notebook: North Carolina lawmakers say they look forward to working with Biden

Ask Us: How will county administer second doses of vaccine?

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Comments

News

Political Notebook: North Carolina lawmakers say they look forward to working with Biden

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will county administer second doses of vaccine?

News

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

81 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday as county hints at appointment model

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with shooting at police, robbing Goodwill in December

News

During early mornings and weekends, F&M Bank handled hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA uses appointment model for COVID-19 vaccinations, tops 3,300 doses

Local

Response remains mixed as city continues gathering public input on downtown street plan

Education

Community offers support for, memories of Knox teacher Beaver

Business

Loan program for women, minority entrepreneurs expected to launch in spring

Entertainment

Symphony offers virtual performance of ‘Resounding Romance’ Feb. 12-14

Local

Pops at the Post scheduled for Sept. 11

Education

Kannapolis City Schools searching for an architect to explore A.L. Brown expansion

Lifestyle

Dan Mikkelson proves he’s tough as nails, almost lands gig as contestant on reality show

Entertainment

‘American Pickers’ coming back to North Carolina

Business

Circle of ceramics: former Pottery 101 employee now selling her own work in gallery

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools to declare surplus schools, review redistricting

Business

Biz Roundup: Application process now open for grant program to help small downtown businesses

Coronavirus

County records 19 COVID-19 deaths this week

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’