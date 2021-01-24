Letter: Kudos to Novant for vaccine setup at YMCA

I am so very impressed by the way Novant has responded to the challenges of COVID-19 vaccinations.

They have used their staff to set up a very efficient program at the YMCA. Security officer Lisa Abrams is there to greet you with a big smile and ready to help in any way!

The staff is very professional and helpful with questions or concerns and very aware of the precautions that need to be taken. We are very fortunate to have this available in our community. A big thanks to all those involved!

— Mary Schomer Goodman

Salisbury