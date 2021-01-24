Letter: Rowan could learn lesson from Cabarrus

Rowan County could take a lesson from Cabarrus County with regards to COVID vaccinations. I scheduled appointments for three eligible ladies online, printed out registration forms and even called and spoke with a very pleasant young lady who answered all my questions. When we arrived at the Cabarrus Arena on Tuesday, there were dozens of people verifying appointments, directing traffic, checking registration forms and completing health surveys.

At the time of the actual injection, a card was given to each lady with a return appointment for second dose. What a pleasant experience!

We were among those turned away on Monday, Jan. 11, at the mass mess in Rowan County. What a contrast!

— Jan Leazer

Salisbury