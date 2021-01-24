Library Notes: Teens invited to claim a free love and care kit this February at Rowan Public Library

By Sydney Smith

Rowan Public Library

It’s almost February, and love is in the air at Rowan Public Library. However, the focus isn’t on romantic love — this month, Rowan Public Library’s teen programming is focusing on the importance of self love and care.

February’s teen program will feature a new set of takeaway kits for teens. While the library hasn’t returned to traditional in-person programming for teens yet, options such as takeaway crafting and activity kits have been popular among patrons of all ages. January’s teen takeaway kits featured portions of the dry ingredients needed to make delicious microwave mug desserts at home.

To continue the success of the takeaway kits for teens, Rowan Public Library will offer mini love and care kits for teens to take home and enjoy. Each kit will be packed with goodies and activities to promote self-care, love and relaxation. After a year full of change, stress, and challenges, we wanted to provide a small opportunity for teens to take a moment for themselves to reflect and relax during tough times. Kits include the supplies needed to make a delicious treat, write a letter to mail to a loved one, and practice quiet meditation, to name a few.

The February love and care kits will be available to all teens ages 11-17 (or sixth-12th grade) throughout the month of February. Kits will be available for indoor or curbside pickup from all Rowan Public Library locations beginning Monday, Feb. 1. Supplies are limited; one kit per teen will be allowed for pickup. Teens must register ahead to claim their free love and care kit. The program will remain active throughout February while supplies last. For more information or to register for a kit, contact young adult services librarian Sydney Smith at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov. To learn more about fun programming opportunities for patrons of all ages, follow Rowan Public Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sydney Smith is young adult librarian at the Rowan Public Library.