State hoops roundup: Sharpe, Bacot lead way for Heels in victory over Wolfpack

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as North Carolina used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State 86-76 on Saturday.

Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games. N.C. State (6-5, 2-4) lost its fourth straight.

UNC had a 10-point lead at the break and a Bacot dunk made it a 14-point edge with seven minutes left. The Wolfpack worked the margin down to six with just under four minutes to go with a 14-6 run topped by Devon Daniels’ 3-pointer but didn’t get closer.

Caleb Love added 15 points and five assists, and Anthony Harris and RJ Davis had 10 points each for UNC, which shot 54%. The Tar Heels outrebounded N.C. State 44-30, including 14-7 on the offensive boards. They had 13 turnovers against an N.C. State team that came in averaging nearly 18 takeaways, though the Wolfpack had 10 steals.

Daniels scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack. D.J. Funderburk added 14 points, Braxton Beverly 12 points and five steals, Jericole Hellems 11 points and Manny Bates 10 points and seven blocks. Bates returned to action after missing N.C. State’s loss to Florida State on Jan. 13. Thomas Allen, who led the Wolfpack in scoring in the previous two games, was held to six points.

Bacot scored 10 points over the first 10 minutes of the first half. Sharpe then took over with three buckets in a 12-3 run for a 10-point lead with 1:30 left and UNC went into the break leading 43-33, its largest halftime lead of the season.

The win marked the Tar Heels’ first conference game not decided by single digits this season.

UNC plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday while N.C. State is host to Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Charlotte 74, FAU 71

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 25 points, including a free throw with three seconds remaining, and the 49ers held off Florida Atlantic. Kenan Blackshear stole the ball, scored and converted a three-point play with 1:35 remaining to help the Owls pull to 67-66 but they got no closer.

Young hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line.

Jordan Shepherd had 19 points, making 9 of 10 at the line, for Charlotte (7-7, 3-3 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 10 points.

Karlis Silins had 17 points for the Owls (8-7, 3-3). Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 66-53 in overtime on Friday.

UNC Wilmington 77, Delaware 70

WILMINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 22 points as the Seahawks beat Delaware. Mike Okauru added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (7-5, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ty Gadsden had 14 points. Jake Boggs added 13 points.

UNC Wilmington closed the game with an 11-2 run.

Dylan Painter tied a career high with 23 points and had 19 rebounds, his fourth-straight double-double, for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-7, 2-4).

UNC Greensboro 74, Chattanooga 66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had 17 points as UNC Greensboro topped Chattanooga. Jarrett Hensley had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (10-5, 5-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Kaleb Hunter added 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Miller had six rebounds. Darius Banks had 18 points for the Mocs (12-5, 3-5).

App St. 74, Ga. St. 61

BOONE (AP) — James Lewis Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds as the Mountaineers romped.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (12-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Forrest added 13 points. Michael Almonacy had 13 points. Corey Allen had 19 points for the Panthers (8-4, 2-3).

Wofford 91, Western Carolina 78

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had a career-high 28 points as Wofford defeated Western Carolina. Tray Hollowell had 18 points for Wofford (9-4, 6-1 Southern Conference).

Matt Halvorsen had 19 points for the Catamounts (7-7, 0-5), who have now lost five straight games.