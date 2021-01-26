Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being reported as ‘suspicious’

CHINA GROVE — A 22-year-old man faces drug charges after being searched Friday at the Bostian Heights Fire Department.

Shane Steven Hobart, of Linda Street, faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. At about 2 p.m. Friday, a person reported Hobart as a suspicious person as he walked from his home on Linda Street to a nearby store for a drink, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In an incident report, Hobart was described as acting erratically and being under the influence of drugs. After being dispatched, Rowan sheriff’s deputies found the man at the Bostian Heights Fire Department — at the intersection of Old Concord Road and N.C. 152.

During a back-and-forth and after running a search for any outstanding warrants, deputies asked Hobart if they could search him for weapons, Maj. John Sifford said. An incident report stated that Hobart grabbed his pockets and said he “didn’t have anything.”

Deputies found a little, red bag that contained a white, crystal-like rock. In another pocket, deputies found a syringe.

He was placed under arrest for the drug paraphernalia charge while deputies tested the crystal-like rock. A test determined it was methamphetamine.

Hobart was booked into jail, where he remained Tuesday, with a $1,000 bond.

In other Sheriff’s Office reports:

• The Rowan-Salisbury School System on Friday reported the larceny of automobile accessories from the 600 block of Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

• A firearm was stolen Friday from an unlocked truck in the 6500 block of Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported that an unknown person damaged his vehicle in the 100 block of Benton Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported that a few vehicles parked along Village Creek Way were hit by eggs.

• A man reported a breaking and entering Saturday in the 4800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove.

• A woman reported a larceny Saturday in the 1100 block of Scercy Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Saturday reported a fraud on Facebook in the 3100 block of Earnhardt Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Saturday in the 4500 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Dollar General on Sunday reported a larceny in the 5100 block of U.S. 601.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny in the 700 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• Jeremy Edward Federico, 44, was charged Friday with assault on a female in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Jamarcus Rayvon Cottrell, 20, was charged Friday with breaking and entering in the 1100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Monday reported that an iPad was stolen from a residence in the 225 block of North Clay Street.

• A woman reported Monday that someone was stalking her and her family.

• A man on Monday reported a physical disturbance and vandalism in the 200 block of American Drive.

• Stephen Elliot Arthur, 36, was charged Monday with carrying a concealed weapon with alcohol and impaired driving.