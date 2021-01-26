expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

SALISBURY — A rainy day in Salisbury couldn’t stop a parade of first responders in front of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

A small parade of emergency vehicles made a loop around the hospital with lights and sirens blaring for the small number of hospital staff who gathered outside. Firefighters hopped out of their trucks for a moment to wave before taking off in the direction they came.

The collection of people from local police and fire departments organized the parade to recognize the work of the people at the hospital. Like hospital workers, hospital president and CEO Gary Blabon said, police officers and firefighters are also on the front lines interacting with the public.

“It just lets our team here know that the community recognizes the hard work that they’re doing,” Blabon said.

Lately, Blabon said, the hospital is seeing high numbers of COVID-19 patients, but it has remained below capacity. Statistics released last week by the Rowan County Health Department showed 101 of 115 hospital beds allotted for COVID-19 patients in use.

“It is taxing,” Blabon said.

Desiree Dunston, senior director of professional and support services, said the parade left a good feeling that the community is still supporting the hospital.

“We do rounds on a daily basis on our team members just to check in on them and see how they’re doing,” Dunston said. “You can see the exhaustion in their eyes, but they know that they went into this for a reason.”

Emergency Department Nurse Manager April Gaither said seeing some first responders take time to recognize the people at the hospital is “huge.”

“There’s a mutual respect between us and all of our public service partners,” Gaither said.

Months ago, shortly after the pandemic arrived in the United States, emergency responders also paraded in front of the hospital. At that point, there were a handful of cases in Rowan County. Now the county, state and country face much higher infection numbers.

Gaither said the main concern for the hospital is the overall volume of patients, which can lead to long wait times in the department. Gaither said the larger numbers of people coming into the department is new territory.

Gaither said people not taking the pandemic seriously can be nerve-wracking. However, she said it’s easy to be critical. Hospital staff, she said, need to remind themselves they are health care professionals and have a job to educate people.

More News

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Comments

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High School

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

Elections

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

News

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Nation/World

Most in GOP against holding Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Health and Human Services secretary: State will balance limited vaccine supply across counties

Kannapolis

Love appointed captain of Presidents Cup team for 2022

Business

Department store chain Belk filing for bankruptcy

Nation/World

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing one teenager

News

At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

Education

School board receives flood of comments on operations after Knox teacher’s death

Coronavirus

With two reported Tuesday, county averaging more than two COVID-19 deaths per day

Crime

Randolph County deputies cleared in shooting death of Rockwell man

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being reported as ‘suspicious’

News

Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal ash expense deal

Local

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

Coronavirus

Demand continues to exceed supply as county shifts to vaccine appointments

Local

‘Uncommonly good man:’ Local appraiser Scott Robinson dies after fall at home

News

Rowan Planning Board settles on screening requirements for solar farms

News

Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems

Crime

Mississippi sheriff: One dead after Salisbury children left in woods; father sought

Crime

Man faces misdemeanor child abuse charges

Crime

Two charged with breaking into building on South Main Street, drug possession