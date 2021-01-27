135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

SALISBURY — The number of Rowan County COVID-19 cases reported in 2021 crossed 3,000 on Wednesday.

There were 135 new positives reported Wednesday — the highest increase in nearly a week. Otherwise, there were no major changes to the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Rowan County, according to local statistics.

The have been 11,845 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,276 recoveries, 342 local residents hospitalized and 238 deaths. The number of Rowan County residents currently hospitalized remained unchanged Wednesday, at 29.

The average age of the local COVID-19 deaths is 78. It’s 65 for people hospitalized and 44.2 for those testing positive.

There have been at least 108,686 COVID-19 tests conducted in Rowan County. Negative tests are added to the tally once per week.

Statewide, there were 5,587 new cases added Wednesday, 3,305 people currently hospitalized and 8,915 total deaths. There have been 733,010 total positives in the state, 635,543 recoveries and 8.58 million tests completed.