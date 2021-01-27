High school basketball: East boys fall at home to North Iredell

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s boys basketball team shot the ball very well on Tuesday but dropped a North Piedmont Conference game that was played at a high level.

North Iredell beat the Mustangs 64-53 in a battle for second place in the NPC.

North Iredell (4-1, 3-1) has lost only to league front-runner West Rowan.

Dylan Valley stayed hot for the Mustangs (4-3, 3-2). He made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

David Jordan had 10 efficient points and eight rebounds.

Vincent Jones had eight points and eight rebounds.

East is home against unbeaten West Rowan on Friday. The Mustangs lost 92-72 in Mount Ulla.

East’s girls didn’t get to play on Tuesday, as North Iredell has been in a COVID pause.

N. IREDELL (64) — N/A

EAST (53) — Valley 17, Jordan 10, Jones 8, Young 7, Padgett 5, Pinckney 3, Shuping 2, Ellis 1, Schenck, Dale.