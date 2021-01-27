expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

High school basketball: Falcons overpower Hounds

By Post Sports

Published 6:59 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

West’s Braden Graham. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

STATESVILLE — The shooting percentages were almost identical, with both teams firing away in the 45 percent range, but West Rowan demolished Statesville 86-61 on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference basketball.

The difference was on the backboards, where the Falcons overwhelmed the home team 44-24.

Macari Allison had 11 rebounds for the unbeaten and second-ranked Falcons (7-0, 5-0), while Zeek Biggers had eight.

Braden Graham led the scoring onslaught with five 3-pointers and 29 points. It was a season-high for Graham, who scored in the 30s three times last season as a South Rowan Raider.

Allison, who had four blocks and five assists, scored 15 for West. Biggers had 13, and Jalen Moss scored 12. Juke Harris scored nine. AJ Mauldin had eight.

Statesville’s scoring came either at the rim, where Chris Brown got most of his 17 points, of from very long distance. Messiah Robinson bombed in 22 for the Greyhounds (2-2, 2-2), while Zamari Stevenson had 14.

West pretty much settled things with a 26-9 first quarter. The Falcons led 47-23 at the break.

WEST (86) — Graham 29, Allison 15, Biggers 13, Moss 12, Harris 9, Mauldin 8, Currie, Wood, Loeblein, Noble.

STATESVILLE (61) — Robinson 22, Brown 17, Stevenson 14, Smith 6, D. Miller 2.

W. Rowan      26    21    26    13   — 86

Statesville       9      14   23    15    — 61

 

 

 

More News

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

High school basketball: Falcons overpower Hounds

High school basketball: Hornet boys stay tied for first in CCC

High school basketball: Carson boys lose to South Iredell

Comments

Coronavirus

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury man charged in string of gas station robberies

Crime

Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade

High School

High school soccer: South wins opener against Carson

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries to calculate homeless population

Elections

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson enters US Senate race

News

NC jobless aid office addressing millions of dollars in overpayments

Nation/World

Most in GOP against holding Trump impeachment trial

Coronavirus

Health and Human Services secretary: State will balance limited vaccine supply across counties

Kannapolis

Love appointed captain of Presidents Cup team for 2022

Business

Department store chain Belk filing for bankruptcy

Nation/World

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing one teenager

News

At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

Education

School board receives flood of comments on operations after Knox teacher’s death

Coronavirus

With two reported Tuesday, county averaging more than two COVID-19 deaths per day

Crime

Randolph County deputies cleared in shooting death of Rockwell man

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being reported as ‘suspicious’

News

Duke Energy, NC officials announce coal ash expense deal

Local

Police, firefighters parade for hospital staff

Coronavirus

Demand continues to exceed supply as county shifts to vaccine appointments

Local

‘Uncommonly good man:’ Local appraiser Scott Robinson dies after fall at home

News

Rowan Planning Board settles on screening requirements for solar farms

News

Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems