expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

High school basketball: North boys lose at Thomasville

By Post Sports

Published 11:27 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

 

North’s Kendrell Goodes. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan’s boys basketball team couldn’t make it two in a row.

The Cavaliers lost at Thomasville 68-45 in a non-conference game on Wednesday.

Janhri Luckey scored 14 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures.

Bright spots for North (1-5) were Carlos Williams with 11 points and Kemon O’Kelly with nine.

Thomasville led 24-11 after a quarter and 38-24 at halftime.

It was the first win for the Bulldogs (1-4).

 

NORTH (45) — C. Williams 11, O’Kelly 9, Carpenter 8, Hanson 6, Goodes 6, Proffitt 3, Sims 2, McArthur, Mitchell, Riley, Morrow, Alexander.

THOMASVILLE (68) — Luckey 14, Washington 12, Knight 10, Ray 10, P. Williams 6, Carolina 4, McCoy 4, Henry 4, Gladden 2, Billy 2.

N. Rowan            11   13   11   10  — 45

Thomasville       24   14   18   12  — 68

More News

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Comments

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks redistricting for Faith, Enochville closures

News

Rowan Animal Shelter continues streak of no euthanizations for adoptable animals

Local

Shay Crossing development expects to bring more than 100 homes to market by fall

News

How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021

Education

NC Teacher of the Year a finalist for national honor

Local

Rowan County listed among nation’s healthiest workplaces

Education

Enochville Elementary students get free winter coats

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Catawba tests everyone on campus for COVID-19

Local

Water pitchers en route to Dukeville residents, testing kits still to come

Nation/World

Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis

Nation/World

Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume

News

Cooper extends curfew as GOP questions COVID-19 vaccine plan

News

NC General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

Coronavirus

135 new COVID-19 positives, no other local changes Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury man charged in string of gas station robberies

Crime

Blotter: Search warrant produces charges for Salisbury woman

Education

Overton Elementary kicks off kindness challenge with parade