Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

FAITH – Power was restored on Thursday afternoon after an early morning outage left the entire town of Faith without electricity.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said the cause of the outage was a utility pole being damaged by a vehicle early Thursday morning. The outage was first reported just after 3 a.m., and by 5 p.m. the town’s power had been restored.

The damaged pole was located at the intersection of Faith and Derek roads.

In a statement to the Post, Duke Energy said emergency repairs due to broken utility poles require multiple crews and a lot of man hours, resulting in the long restoration time. The old pole needed to be removed and replaced, and power lines needed to be re-hung, requiring heavy equipment like bucket trucks to be brought in for the job.

There was a single customer outage still being reported in Faith as of 5 p.m., but the outage was unrelated and first reported about an hour prior.