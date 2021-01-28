expand
January 28, 2021

Boys swimming: South boys 3rd in CCC

By Post Sports

Published 1:24 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

 

South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Central Carolina Conference Championships

Team scores

  1. Central Davidson 313
  2. Oak Grove 306
  3. South Rowan 280
  4. Ledford 245
  5. West Davidson 204
  6. North Davidson 163
  7. Lexington 137
  8. Salisbury 97
  9. East Davidson 30
  10. Thomasville

Top 5 finishers for South Rowan boys

200 free relay …. 4th

400 free relay ….3rd

200 medley relay ….4th

Braxton Vagner   200  IM     2nd    2:16

Braxton Vagner   100 breast  1st   1:07.37

Brooks Bumgarner 100 breast 3rd  1:19.85

JJ James      100 fly     3rd    1:06.54

Alex Fike    100 fly     5th    1:07.40

Alex Fike    100 back   4th   1:11.19

Jesus Contreras   100 back 5th   1:11.25

 

Top 5 finshers for Salisbury boys

Jack Heilig     200 free    5th   2:13

Jack Heilig    100 breast   5th   1:20.35

Harrison Shepherd   500 free  5th   6:53

 

