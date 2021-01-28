How to contact your state and federal lawmakers in 2021
FEDERAL
Here are the office addresses and phone numbers of members of Congress and senators who represent part or all of Rowan County:
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr
Burr, a Republican who represents all of North Carolina, has offices in four North Carolina locations, along with an office in Washington, D.C.
• Winston-Salem — 2000 West First St., Suite 508, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Phone: 800-685-8916 or 336-631-5125
• Asheville — 151 Patton Ave., Suite 204, Asheville, NC 28801
Phone: 828-350-2437
This is Burr’s field office, which only accepts appointments for meetings.
• Rocky Mount — 100 Coast Line St., Room 210, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Phone: 252-977-9522
This office is currently only accepting meetings by appointment.
• Wilmington — 201 North Front St., Suite 809, Wilmington, NC 28401
Phone: 888-848-1833 or 910-251-1058
• Washington, D.C. — 217 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3154
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis
Tillis, another Republican who represents all of North Carolina, has five locations across the state in addition to his Washington office.
• Charlotte — 9300 Harris Corners Pkwy., Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28269
Phone: 704-509-9087
• Greenville — 1694 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858
Phone: 252-329-0371
• High Point — 1840 Eastchester Dr., Suite 200, High Point, NC 27265
Phone: 336-885-0685
• Hendersonville — 1 Historic Courthouse Square, Suite 112, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Phone: 828-693-8750
This is Tillis’ field office, which only accepts appointments for meetings.
• Raleigh — 310 New Bern Ave., Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27601
Phone: 919-856-4630
• Washington, D.C. — 113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-6342
U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd
Budd, a Republican who represents the 13th Congressional District, has offices in Advance, Graham, Asheboro and Washington, D.C.
• Advance — 128 Peachtree Lane, Suite A, Advance, NC 27006
Phone: 336-998-1313
• Graham — 219 B West Elm Street, Graham, NC 27253
• Asheboro — 222 Sunset Avenue, Suite 101, Asheboro, NC 27203
• Washington, D.C. — 103 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-4531
STATE
The following is contact information for those representing Rowan County in the N.C. General Assembly.
Sen. Carl Ford
Ford, a Republican from China Grove, represents Rowan and Stanly counties in the 33rd state Senate district. His office is located at 300 N. Salisbury St., Room 625, in Raleigh, NC 27603. He can be reached at 919-733-5665 and at carl.ford@ncleg.gov.
Rep. Julia Howard
Howard, a Republican from Mocksville, represents Rowan and Davie counties in the 77th state House district. Her office is located at 300 N. Salisbury St., Room 302, Raleigh, NC 27603. She can be reached at 919-733-5904 or at julia.howard@ncleg.gov.
Rep. Harry Warren
Warren, a Republican from Salisbury, represents Rowan County in the 76th state House district. He is located at 300 N. Salisbury St., Room 611, Raleigh, NC 27603. He can be reached at 919-733-5784 and at harry.warren@ncleg.gov.
Rep. Wayne Sasser
Sasser is a Republican who now represents Rowan County, along with Cabarrus and Stanly counties, in state House district 67. He is located at 300 N. Salisbury St., Room 529, Raleigh, NC 27603. He can be reached at 704-982-8003 and at wayne.sasser@ncleg.gov.