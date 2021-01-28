Letter: Double standards for Democrats

Some top Democrats opposed Trump’s travel restrictions on China and then other countries because of COVID-19. We saw liberal protests with people holding up ”we are all immigrants” signs opposing the restrictions.

After less than one week in office, Biden has re-instated those travel restrictions, and even added more countries to the list. Have any Democrats opposed Biden? Have we seen any liberal protests opposing Biden? Looks like a double standard to me.

A lot of liberals blame Trump for 400,000 American deaths from COVID-19. If the virus had hit while Obama was in office and 800,000 had died, Obama would probably have been hailed as a hero for acting quickly and preventing even more deaths. Looks like a double standard to me.

The left tried to impeach Trump for supposedly committing quid pro quo with Ukraine. When they couldn’t prove that, they drummed up a couple of lame charges against him. He was rightfully acquitted of those charges.

Biden was caught on tape bragging about committing quid pro quo with the Ukraine when he was vice president. When confronted, the Democrats said that he had done nothing wrong. Looks like a double standard to me. Also, if you believe Biden when he says he has never discussed Hunter’s work with him, I’ve got some prime swamp land I’d like to sell you!

Don’t be fooled by the left! They have made it known that they want to transform the U.S. from a capitalist country, which helped make us the greatest country in the world, to a socialist country, which would eventually drag us down. They want us to become the U.S.S.A, The United Socialist States of America. We can never allow this to happen.

— Danny Benfield

China Grove