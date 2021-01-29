Blotter: Jan. 29

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported fraud Wednesday in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 1300 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 9300 block of N.C. 801.

• A man reported a burglary Wednesday in the 2400 block of London Road in Mooresville.

• A man reported a larceny from a building Wednesday in the 200 block of Miracle Drive in Salisbury.

• Charlotte Dog Club reported fraud Wednesday in the 1800 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged Wednesday with identify theft in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

• Kaitlyn Svejkovsy, 29, was charged Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Candace Aman, 27, was charged Wednesday with insurance fraud in the 1600 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• Eldmond Saye Boley, 29, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported the larceny of automobile accessories Thursday in the 200 block of West 14th Street.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 1700 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• Rodriguez Dywane Mashore, 39, was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun.

• Tiffany Star Ruth, 30, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule one controlled substance in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive.