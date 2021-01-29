expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Blotter: Jan. 29

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:59 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported fraud Wednesday in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 1300 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 9300 block of N.C. 801.

• A man reported a burglary Wednesday in the 2400 block of London Road in Mooresville.

• A man reported a larceny from a building Wednesday in the 200 block of Miracle Drive in Salisbury.

• Charlotte Dog Club reported fraud Wednesday in the 1800 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged Wednesday with identify theft in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

• Kaitlyn Svejkovsy, 29, was charged Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Candace Aman, 27, was charged Wednesday with insurance fraud in the 1600 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• Eldmond Saye Boley, 29, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported the larceny of automobile accessories Thursday in the 200 block of West 14th Street.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 1700 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• Rodriguez Dywane Mashore, 39, was charged Thursday with assault by pointing a gun.

• Tiffany Star Ruth, 30, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule one controlled substance in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive.

More News

High school basketball: North boys break loose

High school basketball: North girls bounce back

High school basketball: West Davidson beats South girls with free throws

High school basketball: South boys edge Green Dragons

Comments

Business

GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

Crime

Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex

Crime

Political worker pleads not guilty to charges from 2018 election

Coronavirus

One-shot vaccine proves effective, but not as much against mutated version of virus

Local

Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

Eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 29

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA opens vaccinations for ages 65 and older, veterans with high-risk conditions

Crime

Rowan County man to serve minimum of 45 months for manslaughter, robbery charges

Crime

Man pleads no contest in grandmother’s murder

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries counts 132 homeless people in county during altered event

Coronavirus

First responders, health care workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Cooper working to help overcome hesitancy of some to vaccine

Education

Partners in Learning looking ahead on $8 million facility

Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC women’s soccer club

Local

United Way celebrates, reflects on challenging 2020 during annual meeting

Nation/World

GOP seeks to split $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks

News

Trio supports homeless people during pandemic

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA