expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

By Staff Report

Published 11:22 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

SALISBURY — Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday night that involved a pin-in with two patients on Jake Alexander Boulevard at South Main Street.

The first call for assistance came in just before 11 p.m. and the accident completely shut down traffic on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Both patients were trapped, one in a silver car and the other in a dark gray car.

Emergency scanner traffic noted crews were requested to check the scene around the accident in case any other victims were involved.

When the second patient, a woman, was freed just after 11:10 p.m., the incident was declared under control.

One of those injured was later flown out from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for additional treatment elsewhere.

Traffic remained blocked through the area while crews cleared debris from the accident scene.

More News

High school basketball: North boys break loose

High school basketball: North girls bounce back

High school basketball: West Davidson beats South girls with free throws

High school basketball: South boys edge Green Dragons

Comments

Business

GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

Crime

Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex

Crime

Political worker pleads not guilty to charges from 2018 election

Coronavirus

One-shot vaccine proves effective, but not as much against mutated version of virus

Local

Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

Eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 29

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA opens vaccinations for ages 65 and older, veterans with high-risk conditions

Crime

Rowan County man to serve minimum of 45 months for manslaughter, robbery charges

Crime

Man pleads no contest in grandmother’s murder

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries counts 132 homeless people in county during altered event

Coronavirus

First responders, health care workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Cooper working to help overcome hesitancy of some to vaccine

Education

Partners in Learning looking ahead on $8 million facility

Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC women’s soccer club

Local

United Way celebrates, reflects on challenging 2020 during annual meeting

Nation/World

GOP seeks to split $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks

News

Trio supports homeless people during pandemic

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA