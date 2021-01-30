expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

High school basketball: South boys edge Green Dragons

By Mike London

Published 12:45 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

South’s Barrett Thompson battling against Salisbury. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s boys basketball team rallied for a 53-52 win against West Davidson on Friday.

“Really a fun game to coach and be part of,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said.

Jackson Black scored a season-high 14 for the Raiders (3-4, 2-2), while Marcus Holloman had his second straight big Central Carolina Conference game with 13.

Barrett Thompson scored eight, and Jayden Sextraze had six.

“We started off really struggling to put the ball in the basket from anywhere on the court,” Blevins said.  “But our defense kept us close by not allowing them to get many uncontested shots.”

In the second quarter, South started to find a rhythm offensively, made some shots and closed its deficit to five points at halftime.

“Then the second half was much better offensively for us, as we were getting key stops and turning them into points,” Blevins said.  “Once we got the lead, at the 3-minute mark, we did just enough to win the game from the foul line.”

The key to beating West Davidson (3-4, 1-4) is containing shooter Macon Stovall, who had scored as many as 37 points this season. Stovall got 21 on Friday.

“We knew he could really shoot the ball, and we had to know where he was,” Blevins said.

Jeremiah Walker scored 12 for the Green Dragons.

South moved up to fifth in the CCC standings and plays at Thomasville on Tuesday.

 

Scoring:

W. DAVIDSON (52) — Stovall 21, Walker 12, Greene 9, Motley 4, Bryant 2, Priddy 2, Koontz 2.

S. ROWAN (53) — Black 14, Holloman 13, Thompson 8, Dextraze 6, Crainshaw 4, Woodman 4, Chrismon 2, Hubbard 2.

 

 

 

More News

High school basketball: North boys break loose

High school basketball: North girls bounce back

High school basketball: West Davidson beats South girls with free throws

High school basketball: South boys edge Green Dragons

Comments

Business

GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

Crime

Lexington man accused of messaging child for sex

Crime

Political worker pleads not guilty to charges from 2018 election

Coronavirus

One-shot vaccine proves effective, but not as much against mutated version of virus

Local

Two injured in crash at South Main, Jake Alexander Boulevard

Coronavirus

Eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 29

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA opens vaccinations for ages 65 and older, veterans with high-risk conditions

Crime

Rowan County man to serve minimum of 45 months for manslaughter, robbery charges

Crime

Man pleads no contest in grandmother’s murder

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries counts 132 homeless people in county during altered event

Coronavirus

First responders, health care workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Cooper working to help overcome hesitancy of some to vaccine

Education

Partners in Learning looking ahead on $8 million facility

Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC women’s soccer club

Local

United Way celebrates, reflects on challenging 2020 during annual meeting

Nation/World

GOP seeks to split $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks

News

Trio supports homeless people during pandemic

Coronavirus

Three COVID-19 deaths, triple digit positives, recoveries reported Thursday

Crime

Search warrant yields drug charges for Newsome Road man

Crime

Alleged gang members face laundry list of drug charges

Crime

Rockwell man added to sheriff’s most wanted list

Local

Updated: Electricity restored after 1,000 customers lose power in Faith

Coronavirus

Novant Health opens COVID-19 vaccination site at Hurley YMCA