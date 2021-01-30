expand
January 30, 2021

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

By Ben Stansell

Published 2:12 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021

SALISBURY — Two people are dead after a Friday night collision involving two cars on Jake Alexander Boulevard at South Main Street.

Tomeca Wayette Jackson, 47, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. The identity of the other driver who died in the crash has not yet been released by law enforcement. Jackson and the other victim were the only two people involved.

Cpl. Jeremy Hill of the Salisbury Police Department said Jackson was driving one direction on Jake Alexander Boulevard when she crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the other vehicle, leaving both drivers trapped in their cars.

The Salisbury Police Department and Rowan County Emergency Services responded to the crash shortly before 11 p.m. and were able to free both victims from their vehicles by 11:10 when the incident was declared under control.

While Jackson was pronounced deceased on the scene, the other victim was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still being investigated by the Salisbury Police Department.

