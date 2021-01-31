expand
January 31, 2021

Micah Ennis

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

SALISBURY — Micah Ennis this month shed her interim title and became the new director of the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Ennis was named the director Jan. 19 after a vote by the Rowan County Social Services Board. She’ll oversee a department of 214 personnel administering a budget of $269 million. Ennis takes over the director’s job after Donna Fayko moved to the Wilmington area to accept a job leading New Hanover County Public Health and Social Services, a newly consolidated department.

Ennis began working for the Rowan County Department of Social Services in 1994 as an income maintenance caseworker. She has worked in varying capacities with the department since then.

Ennis said she hopes to partner with the Social Services board, department leadership team, staff, community and a broad base of stakeholders “to build on our many strengths and address any inevitable imperfections.

“I have no doubt that our staff will continue to take aim at making this vision a daily reality for the community we serve,” Ennis said. “The workload is daunting, the work is challenging, but because these team members have hearts for service and we are fortunate to have so many good partners in our county and state, I am confident that we will find our way. As for me, I am remarkably blessed to be able to humbly offer my experience in the service of the department I love in the county I love.”

County Commissioner Judy Klusman said Ennis was the strongest candidate interviewed for the job and that “her leadership based on servant leadership, of lifting up her employees and helping them succeed through advanced training was exemplary.”

Social Services Board Chair Douglas A. Smith said citizens of Rowan County “may take great comfort in the experience, skill and ability of Director Ennis as she continues to lead us through these difficult times.” 

