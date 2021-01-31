expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Letter: Lawless speeders turn Sunset Park neighborhood into racetrack

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

Welcome to the “Salisbury Racetrack.”

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it’s located in the Sunset Park neighborhood, from the 300 block through the 800 block of Rowan Mill Road.

Come on out to our 35 mph zone, and drive through our neighborhood at 50, 60 and even 70 mph. Wanna-be NASCAR drivers, you’re welcome to disrespect our residents, while putting our children, elderly, pedestrians and bicyclists in perpetual danger.

Truck drivers are welcome, too. From 18-wheelers, to dump trucks, to tow trucks, come on through our neighborhood as fast as you want while commanding up to 30 tons of steel. Woohoo! More fun than a tractor-pull.

And best of all, it’s free! Why, you ask? Because the city of Salisbury is treating the residents of our neighborhood like second-class citizens when asked to do something to put an end to the dangerous speeding. Very rarely do we have a Salisbury Police patrol come through the neighborhood, and the only time they shoot radar is when a resident complains after either getting fed up or almost getting run down. And a permanent solution is supposedly beyond the grasp of the city’s authority.

What’s not to like? It’s utopia for lawless drivers everywhere. Yee-haw!

So, come see us today. And drive through our neighborhood in a manner which you would never tolerate in your neighborhood.

It’s just a short drive from anywhere in Rowan County. Y’all come!

— George Williams

Salisbury

More News

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Comments

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

Coronavirus

January was worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 31

Coronavirus

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

News

Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Business

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture

Lifestyle

Hoffman navigates ups, downs of pandemic, releases new jazz album

Local

County commissioners will talk incentives for 1,200-job project

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill could remove public notices from newspapers in 14 counties

Elections

Candidates launching 2022 campaigns for Rowan County sheriff

Business

Iconic Holbrook’s building gets second life, being renovated to house local accounting firm

Local

Work begins on new Spencer municipal complex at Park Plaza

Coronavirus

Wayne Sasser, Rowan County’s newest state legislator, says he’s a ‘conservative able to work with others’

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber’s 2021 membership directory, talent attraction guide available

News

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

News

NC political worker pleads not guilty to charges

Coronavirus

‘Keep the shelves empty:’ Salisbury VA vaccinates 500 veterans on Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard