February 1, 2021

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:48 am Monday, February 1, 2021

SALISBURY — From the library to the health department, there are lots of hands on deck to help with Rowan County’s drive-thru vaccinations.

Readers asked whether the National Guard has been asked to help with local vaccination efforts, whether any people outside of the Rowan County Health Department are helping and if there are any volunteer opportunities for churches or community groups.

Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver said her department has worked on vaccination efforts with staff from the following county departments: Social Services, Rowan Public Library, Emergency Management and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The N.C. Department of Transportation and city of Salisbury have also helped.

Oliver said local providers such as Rowan Diagnostic Clinic have been “extremely helpful.” The Rowan Health Department has also accepted help from nursing students and volunteers.

After Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen offered, Rowan County asked for data entry help from the state, too.

Asked what churches or community organizations can do to help, Oliver recommended continuing to wear masks, keeping 6 feet between yourself and others and washing hands frequently.

“Virus rates are very high and it’s important that we continue to stay safe and be careful at this time,” she said.

Oliver said the county will make information available soon about how more people can volunteer to help with vaccinations.

What does ‘miscellaneous body found’ mean?

One reader asked about the meaning of an occasional item on the police and sheriff’s blotter the Post publishes regularly.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the phrase “miscellaneous body found” is a title used in the office’s records management system.

“It is normally used when a person is found deceased in the home or at any location in which the death is due to natural causes or overdose,” Sifford said. “There was no crime involved with the death. So, that is the title normally used in those situations.”

