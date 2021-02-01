Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a local woman was scammed out of $250 after receiving a notice about unauthorized activity on her PayPal account.

A woman on Thursday filed a police report with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office saying she received an email stating a $500 transaction was made on her account. That email contained a 1-800 number if there were concerns about the charges.

After calling the number, she was told by someone who identified themselves as Janice Smith to download a screen-sharing application. Once the application installed, the woman was directed to open her bank account and send $250 via Zelle, a digital payment company. She was told to wait to be reimbursed; the phone line went dead.

A short time later, a person called the woman back from a different number, saying the refund didn’t go through because the woman’s bank wouldn’t allow it. During the same call, the woman was asked for other information that led her to believe it was a scam.

The woman contacted Zelle’s fraud department and was encouraged to file a report with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. John Sifford said it’s possible the initial $500 transaction may have been an attempt to lure the woman to call the number.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A vehicle theft was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Thursday in the 300 block of Fox Run Road.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Thursday in the 3000 block of Artz Road.

• A man reported a larceny Thursday in the 200 block of Overcash Road in Kannapolis.

• A stolen motor vehicle was recovered during a traffic stop on Thursday on Interstate 85.

• Xzavier Shyheim Thompson, 25, was charged with possessing stolen goods Thursday in the 200 block of North Main Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Duke Energy on Friday reported a power meter was stolen from a house under construction in the 100 block of Gold Hill Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported fraud in the 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a malfunctioning crossarm in the 1800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man reported a theft from a motor Saturday in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

• Speedway on Sunday reported vandalism in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Tiffany Star Ruth, 30 , was charged Friday with possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

• William Alexander Turner, 44, was charged Friday with breaking and entering a building and felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 800 block of West Horah Street.

• Travis Scott Stover, 24, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jimmy Mitchell Locklear, 54, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.