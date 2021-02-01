expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Dr. Chip Buckwell, then the principal of Kannapolis MIddle School, talks over the seating diagram for the North Carolina Research Campus presentation with Ellen Boyd, former director of community relations of Kannapolis City Schools. Salisbury Post file photo

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

By Post Education

Published 2:44 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — After leading Kannapolis City Schools through one of the most challenging years of his career, Superintendent Daron “Chip” Buckwell announced Monday he will retire at the end of this school year.

Buckwell will end his more than 37 years in public education on June 30. Before joining KCS in 1985, Buckwell served as a teacher in Kinston for two years. Prior to becoming superintendent in 2016, Buckwell served as a teacher, dropout prevention coordinator, director of student  services, director of testing, principal and assistant superintendent with KCS. 

During his years with Kannapolis City Schools, he has been known as Chip, Coach, Doc, and Dr. B. Each of these represent the types of relationships he has built with students and staff in the many roles in which he has served. 

“If there is a 36-year legacy that I hope I have left with KCS, it is the people; it’s never about the stuff,” Buckwell said. 

Buckwell, reflecting on his time at KCS, said, “People talk about pathways; how they got here. I can assure you  I did not envision this pathway from 1985 to today. In 1985, I walked into the administrative office building at KCS in ‘coach gear’ for an interview that would change my life.”

Buckwell holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University, and he earned his graduate license as a school principal from UNC Charlotte. He also holds a doctorate in school administration and instruction from Nova Southeastern University.

The KCS Board of Education will begin planning for Buckwell’s replacement at the February regular meeting

More News

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Comments

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

Ask Us

Ask Us: Who’s helping with county’s vaccinations?

Coronavirus

January was worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 31

Coronavirus

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

News

Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Education

RSS begins delivering meal packs for virtual students

Business

Ennis named Rowan County Social Services director

Local

Miller’s life remembered through neighbors’ kind gesture

Lifestyle

Hoffman navigates ups, downs of pandemic, releases new jazz album

Local

County commissioners will talk incentives for 1,200-job project

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill could remove public notices from newspapers in 14 counties

Elections

Candidates launching 2022 campaigns for Rowan County sheriff

Business

Iconic Holbrook’s building gets second life, being renovated to house local accounting firm

Local

Work begins on new Spencer municipal complex at Park Plaza

Coronavirus

Wayne Sasser, Rowan County’s newest state legislator, says he’s a ‘conservative able to work with others’

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber’s 2021 membership directory, talent attraction guide available

News

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

News

NC political worker pleads not guilty to charges

Coronavirus

‘Keep the shelves empty:’ Salisbury VA vaccinates 500 veterans on Saturday

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Friday night crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard