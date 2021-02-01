Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man

SALISBURY — Two men face charges and police are looking for a third in connection with a robbery that hospitalized a 93-year-old man.

Alan Hess, 33, and Alexander Ballew, 27, face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the brutal beating of a Rowan County man late on Jan. 19 and into the early hours of Jan. 20.

As part of a joint investigation with Mocksville and Lexington police, both men are also charged in other, similar incidents, including a home invasion last year at the home of the Mocksville mayor’s parents.

Hess, believed to be the ringleader in the case, was captured at a hotel in Winston-Salem. He’s also wanted on warrants in Georgia, said Maj. Chad Moose of the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man named Dwon Nicholas Still, 31.

In the Rowan County incident, attackers rushed into a man’s home on Little Crane Cove Lane while he was attempting to let his dog out. They kicked the man while he was on the floor, resulting in a gash on his head that required staples and on his lip that needed stitches. Moose said the attack was not random and that the perpetrators targeted the Rowan County man.

The Rowan County man stopped moving while he was being beaten, the attackers left and he called 911.

In Mocksville, TV station WXII reported, a man wearing a reflective vest came to the door of a couple’s home and said he was working in the area for Energy United. When the male and female victims in the incident asked for identification, another person arrived and the pair forced their way into the home. The men tied up the couple with zip-ties and placed them in separate rooms, beating one of the victims and stealing items.

More arrests in the case are possible.