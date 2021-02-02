City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members today will consider a rezoning request for the future development of a Goodwill store on Faith Road.

The council will also hold a public hearing to consider a six-month moratorium on local historic landmark status requests.

The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. and streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday by contacting city clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or at 704-638-5233.

City council members will hold a public hearing to consider rezoning a 1.71-acre parcel located on Faith Road from urban residential (UR8) and corridor mixed-use (CMX) to corridor mixed-use only. The parcel, 070-012, is at 417-425 Faith Road and 112 Dunham Ave, near the Innes Street Market shopping center and an Aldi grocery store.

The rezoning request comes from Bill Haymore of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning request at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Also at the meeting, city council members will discuss imposing a six-month moratorium on designating historic landmark status to local properties due to members’ desire to set more specific goals, objectives and standards beyond state law for what qualifies as a landmark property. Any additional procedures or standards would be developed by city staff in coordination with the Historic Preservation Commission and the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office.

The decision to consider a moratorium was made following two requests to designate local historic landmark status to the Moore House, at 124 Ellis St., and the Napoleon Bonaparte McCanless House, at 619 South Main St. at the council’s Jan. 19 meeting. Another request was to consider a recommendation of eligibility for listing the Edgar S. and Madge Temple House, located at 1604 Statesville Blvd., in the National Register of Historic Places.

City council members will also revisit the three requests and make a final decision today.

The concern among city council members at the Jan. 19 meeting was whether the 50% annual property tax deferral that comes with landmark status property is the only incentive for such requests, especially since a number of houses in Salisbury could be designated historic. Council member David Post suggested a moratorium last year before the pandemic.

Also on the agenda:

• Council members will consider awarding a contract to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for bridge repairs to North Ellis Street bridge and East Fisher Street bridge to bring them up to current standards. The contract and estimated cost of both projects amounts to $185,758, with another $122,242 allocated for additional materials, inspections and services. In the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the city allocated $215,000 for the bridge repairs, but an appropriation of $93,000 will be needed from the general fund fund balance to complete the project.

• Council members will consider approving a right-of-way encroachment by Spectrum to install a directional bored duct in the 200 block of West Council Street. The installation will be made at no cost to the city.

• Council members will consider amending chapter 13, article X of the code of ordinances for parking restrictions on Newsome Road. With the completion of the Newsome Road widening project, sidewalks and bike lanes were implemented into the roadway from Bringle Ferry Road to Stokes Ferry Road, and the new cross-section design doesn’t allow for on-street parking. City staff recommend prohibiting parking at all times along the entire extent of Newsome Road.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will formally proclaim the month of February African-American History Month.

• The city is currently seeking applications from citizens who have an interest in serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions. An online application along with more information on open seats is available at salisburync.gov under the “City Council and the Boards and Commissions” tab. Applications are also available by emailing Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or calling 704-638-5223.

• The city will hold its annual goal-setting retreat on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. To view the livestream, visit salisburync.gov/webcast or twitter.com/CitySalisburyNC. Locals can also visit https://bit.ly/3acuqZU to register for participation via Zoom. The Zoom meeting passcode is 211356, but locals can join by phone by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-876-9923 or 346-248-7799, with meeting ID 831-9752-4146 and passcode 211356.