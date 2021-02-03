Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

SALISBURY — A woman faces felony breaking and entering charges after being accused of kicking the back door of a home during a domestic dispute.

Brittany Latrice Abel, 30, was charged Tuesday after an incident at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Hutington Drive in Salisbury.

The male victim in the incident was asleep at home when Abel began beating on his back door, Salisbury Police said. The pair exchanged words through the door and, Salisbury Police said, Abel broke down the door.

The victim retreated to a back bedroom and barricaded himself in the room. The man then called 911 and Abel fled.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a worthless check Tuesday in the 1300 block of Standish Street.

• Walmart reported a larceny Tuesday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A commercial breaking and entering was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• A woman reported shots were fired into her residence at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street in Salisbury. Earlier at a different location in Salisbury, the woman told police, she was involved in a dispute where a gun was displayed. She found a bullet damaged her window when she arrived home.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a physical assault Monday in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported damage to a vehicle located in the 1100 block of Tucker Lane in Gold Hill.

• A man on Monday reported shots were fired into his bathroom in the rear of his home in 1100 block of Sells Road, located north of Salisbury. The man found broken glass, a hole in his bathroom door and a bullet lodged in the shower wall at head level. Sheriff’s deputies followed up with neighbors about the incident and they blamed one another for the damage, Maj. John Sifford said. One neighbor said he didn’t own a gun. The other said he shoots sometimes in the backyard but denied responsibility for the damage.

• A Kannapolis woman on Monday reported damaged to her vehicle while in Salisbury in the 8900 block of Castor Road.

• Justin Gray Morgan, 33, was charged Monday with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Corriher Gravel Road in China Grove.

• Three people were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering after the owner said the trio didn’t have permission to stay there. Charged in the incident were Brittney Jane Fowler, 34, Clint Edward Brown, 39, and Mark William Chamberlin, 33.