expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

High school basketball: North boys romp to third straight victory

By Post Sports

Published 1:17 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

North’s Kendal Mitchell. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — It was easy for North Rowan’s boys on Tuesday at Gray Stone, but the Cavaliers weren’t complaining.

Not after several frustrating weeks to start the season.

North led the Knights 42-11 at halftime and coasted to a 72-19 Yadkin Valley Conference victory.

North dropped its first three YVC games, but has won the last three.

North (3-5 overall)  has topped 60 points in its last three league games, after failing to get to 50 in the first three.

North made nine 3-pointers Tuesday, so some of the shooting struggles have been corrected.

Eleven players scored against the Knights. Deavon Proffit made four 3-pointers for a season-high 12 points. Amari McArthur also had a season-high 12.

Gray Stone (0-6, 0-6)  got six points each from seniors Colin Foley and Matthew Lowder.

North is in action again on Wedneday night, hosting South Stanly, a team that it beat on the road.

 

NORTH (72) — McArthur 12, Proffitt 12, Hanson 7, Goodes 7, Mitchell 7, Alexander 6, Carpenter 6, Riley 5, Sims 4, Williams 4, Morrow 2, O’Kelly.

GRAY STONE (19) — Foley 6, Lowder 6, Jones 3, Shafer 2, Eudy 2, Church, Wilkins, Frey, White, Byrd, Sentilles, Vanhorn.

N. Rowan      19    23    18    12    — 72

Gray Stone    4      7       3      5     — 19

More News

High school basketball: West Rowan boys vs. South Iredell

High school basketball: North boys romp to third straight victory

High school basketball: East boys finish sweep of Cougars

D.G. Martin column: John Hart’s grim return

Comments

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250

Local

Police identify second victim in fatal crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

UPDATED: Two arrested, one sought for robbery, beating of 93-year-old man