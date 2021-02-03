High school basketball: North boys romp to third straight victory

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — It was easy for North Rowan’s boys on Tuesday at Gray Stone, but the Cavaliers weren’t complaining.

Not after several frustrating weeks to start the season.

North led the Knights 42-11 at halftime and coasted to a 72-19 Yadkin Valley Conference victory.

North dropped its first three YVC games, but has won the last three.

North (3-5 overall) has topped 60 points in its last three league games, after failing to get to 50 in the first three.

North made nine 3-pointers Tuesday, so some of the shooting struggles have been corrected.

Eleven players scored against the Knights. Deavon Proffit made four 3-pointers for a season-high 12 points. Amari McArthur also had a season-high 12.

Gray Stone (0-6, 0-6) got six points each from seniors Colin Foley and Matthew Lowder.

North is in action again on Wedneday night, hosting South Stanly, a team that it beat on the road.

NORTH (72) — McArthur 12, Proffitt 12, Hanson 7, Goodes 7, Mitchell 7, Alexander 6, Carpenter 6, Riley 5, Sims 4, Williams 4, Morrow 2, O’Kelly.

GRAY STONE (19) — Foley 6, Lowder 6, Jones 3, Shafer 2, Eudy 2, Church, Wilkins, Frey, White, Byrd, Sentilles, Vanhorn.

N. Rowan 19 23 18 12 — 72

Gray Stone 4 7 3 5 — 19