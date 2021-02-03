High school basketball: West girls keep rolling

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls broke open a tight game with a 25-point third quarter and beat North Iredell 53-43 on Wednesday afternoon in a North Piedmont Conference makeup game.

The Falcons (8-1, 6-1) got 13 points from Emma Clarke and 11 from Lauren Arnold.

Makaylah Tenor got all nine of her points during West’s third-quarter spree.

The Falcons led 19-17 at halftime, but turned up the heat in a fast-paced third quarter.

Forty-five of West’s points came from freshmen.

North Iredell (1-4, 1-4) got 12 points from Bailey Barzee and 11 from Skylin Guill.

West is in control of second place in the league. It’s unlikely anyone in the NPC is going to beat Carson and the league is only guaranteed one playoff berth, but the Falcons could make the playoffs as a wild-card team.

N. IREDELL (43) — Barzee 12, Guill 11, Allen 7, Anderson 6, Myers 3, Goodin 2, Gibson 2.

W. ROWAN (53) — Clarke 13, Arnold 11, Tenor 9, Phifer 7, Edwards 6, Wheeler 4, Mason 2, Durham 1, Cuthbertson, Simpson, McDonald, Wiggins.

N. Iredell 8 9 15 11 — 43

W. Rowan 9 10 25 9 — 53