expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man told police he dropped to the floor of his Standish Street apartment and crawled toward his kitchen early Wednesday after gunshots penetrated the walls.

Salisbury Police said a man reported eight shots were fired in the 1400 block of Standish Street around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday. Police found several bullet holes facing the street in the upstairs area of the apartment.

The man told police he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots and dropped to the floor. Once the shooting stopped, he called 911. He told police he didn’t hear any cars leaving or see anyone outside after the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are still investigating.

Two people were parked in front of the apartment, but told police they didn’t hear any gunshots.

More News

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

High school basketball: Grand night for Colbie Perry

High school basketball: West girls smack Vikings

Comments

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

Coronavirus

Two new deaths, 102 cases reported in Rowan

Education

Gov. Cooper, state leaders encourage school districts to allow in-person instruction

Crime

Lexington Police arrest third man connected to Rowan robbery, beating

Crime

Methamphetamine charges filed for man, woman after SUV found parked in woods

Crime

Traffic stop produces drug, weapons charges for Spencer, Salisbury men

Landis

Landis officials optimistic about town’s financial status

Local

County commissioners clear way for Faith Academy to take over elementary school building

Crime

Jury trials scheduled to resume at courthouse in March, backlog of cases waiting

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell to retire in June

Coronavirus

Rowan continues to lag behind neighbors for vaccines administered

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd questions federal agency after vaccinations canceled in Piedmont region

Local

City to consider request for Goodwill development on Faith Road, moratorium on landmark status

College

College basketball: Miracle win for Catawba Indians

Education

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell announces retirement

Crime

Blotter: Woman scammed out of $250