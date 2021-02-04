expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

This map shows counties by their classification in the state's alert system for COVID-19. Red counties fall in the worst tier. Orange are in the middle and Yellow are in the lowest tier.

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:26 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

SALISBURY — About two dozen counties on Thursday moved out of the state’s worst, or “critical,” tier in the county alert system, but Rowan was one of dozens that did not.

In its biweekly update of the system, 61 counties remained in the critical tier, 33 were in the middle, or substantial, tier and six were in the lowest category of “significant.” That compares favorably to two weeks ago, when there were 86 “critical,” 13 “substantial” and one “significant” county.

“North Carolinians are working hard to protect one another and we’re seeing the results, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us,” Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a news conference.

Rowan remained in the “critical” category because of its number of positives per capita reported in the previous 14 days (896.6 per 100,000) as well as the percent of cases returning positive during the same period (14.2%).

All of Rowan’s neighboring counties also are in the “critical” category.

In local statistics, Rowan County on Thursday saw the largest single-day increase in new positives (398), but that spike was due in part to tests conducted by FastMed Urgent Care not previously included in daily totals. The county officially attributed 150 new positives to Thursday’s report, which is still among the top 10 for positives reported in a day.

Rowan County now counts 12,744 positives since the start of the pandemic, with 4,167 reported in 2021.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday — both of which occurred outside of congregate living facilities such as assisted living or nursing homes. There have now been 254 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County, with 114 of those in congregate living facilities.

The number of Rowan County residents hospitalized remained unchanged Thursday at 29.

The weekly addition of negative tests increased the number of total tests by nearly 4,200 — from 113,131 to 117,322.

Across the state Thursday, there were 5,495 newly reported positives, 2,630 people hospitalized, 9,728 total deaths and 781,802 total positives. There have been 9.08 million completed tests in North Carolina.

More News

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Steven V. Roberts: A flicker of hope

Byron York: Why is the National Guard still in Washington?

Comments

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Consulting firm to pay nearly $600 million for role in opioid crisis

Local

Hailey channels passion in new Special Olympics organizer job

Faith

Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid despite billions of dollars in the bank

News

State OKs COVID relief bill; school reopening part of $1.6 billion legislative effort

Crime

Assistant principal of Statesville school facing sex charge

Coronavirus

As some improve, Rowan County remains in ‘critical’ tier for COVID-19

Crime

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

Crime

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

News

NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money