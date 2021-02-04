expand
February 5, 2021

Blotter: Man sought after slapping, firing gun during argument

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:39 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are looking for a man who’s accused of slapping another in the face and firing a shot into the air during an argument on North Jackson Street Thursday.

Police say a suspect, who they’ve identified, slapped a 35-year-old man in the face during an argument in the 300 block of North Jackson Street Wednesday night and threatened to kill him.

The suspect racked his gun but ejected a bullet when doing so because one was already in the chamber. The victim told police the suspect said “this is for you” before firing the weapon. No one was hit by the shot.

Police say they are familiar with the suspect in the incident and know where he is.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Wednesday in the 500 block of East Innes Street at Speedway.

• Ashley Nicole Morgan, 28, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported credit card fraud Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported credit card fraud in the 100 block of McWood Drive in China Grove.

• A man on Tuesday reported property damage in the 1100 block of Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

• A physical assault on Tuesday was reported in the 8000 block of Longbriar Drive in Kannapolis.

• Corey Scott Detter, 25, was charged with assault on a female in the 1600 block of Brenner Avenue.

Comments

