Embiid helps 76ers continue their dominance of Hornets

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-111 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers, who stretched their winning streak against the Hornets to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers have also won 14 straight against the Magic.

Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each had 22 points for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Earlier in the day, Hornets coach James Borrego said on local radio that he expected his team to come out with plenty of energy knowing their history against the 76ers.

But Charlotte shot 22.7% from field in the first quarter and fell behind 30-13.

The 76ers stretched the lead to 26 in third quarter before the Hornets started to get hot from beyond the arc and battled back to cut the deficit to seven with two minutes left. But Danny Green knocked down a 3 from the right corner and Simmons added a driving layup to keep the Hornets at bay.

Every time the 76ers needed a bucket, they went to Embiid — and more often than not he responded.

Seth Curry played 16 minutes in the first half for the 76ers but did not attempt a shot.