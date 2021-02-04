expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly tries to get the ball from Virginia’s Sam Hauser (10) in the Cavaliers’ victory Wednesday night. Hauser finished with 18 points on the night. Photo courtesy of ACC

Hauser, Murphy lead No. 14 Virginia past NC State 64-57

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH (AP) — Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat North Carolina State 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers (12-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had their 15-game ACC winning streak stretching to last season halted Saturday night at then-No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State (7-7, 3-6), which won just one game in January.

Hellems’ jumper gave the Wolfpack a 46-45 lead with less than 6 1/2 minutes remaining as Virginia endured an eight-minute stretch without a field goal.
Hauser hit a 3-pointer to break the drought, allowing the Cavaliers to build a 50-46 edge with 5:38 to play. Huff converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to 55-48.

Hauser scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes, pushing Virginia to a 19-13 advantage. Five minutes later, Hellems reached the 14-point mark and the Wolfpack led 22-19, aided by the Cavaliers’ 6 1/2-minute scoring drought.

Virginia scored the next nine points and led 28-24 at the break.

Virginia won its seventh straight road game in the series.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: While the ACC-leading Cavaliers had trouble scoring from the field at times, they made 20 of 22 free throws (90.9%). They entered the week third nationally in free-throw shooting at 80.4%.

N.C. State: Hellems, a junior swingman, has put up career-high point totals in consecutive games since the Wolfpack lost scoring leader Devon Daniels to a season-ending knee injury last week.

WELCOME BACK

N.C. State forward D.J. Funderburk, who was held out of Sunday night’s loss at Syracuse because of “university policies,” was back in action. He entered about five minutes into the game, finishing with nine points — all in the second half. He scored a team-high 14 points in last season’s win at Virginia.

SEE YA LATER

N.C. State will travel to Virginia for a rematch in three weeks. The Feb. 24 pairing was announced earlier Wednesday amid several schedule adjustments within the ACC. The teams were slated to meet Jan. 20, but that game was postponed because of N.C. State’s coronavirus protocols.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday, a matchup announced earlier Wednesday after the Louisville-Virginia game was nixed because of Louisville’s coronavirus issues.

N.C. State: At Boston College on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More News

College basketball: Catawba men struggle on road

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

High school basketball: Close loss for North Rowan girls

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Comments

Local

Animal shelter’s dog wing will be named for Nina Dix

Education

RSS hosts virtual Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Education

Education briefs: Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates during Catholic Schools Week

Education

Jamie Bruckmann: A teacher and coach remembered

Business

Chamber will host legislative Power in Partnership event featuring state lawmakers

Local

Rotary names Public Service Award recipients

Local

Local developer outlines unique approach to Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

Transit systems still figuring out how to transport locals to vaccination clinics

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

News

NC Senate OK’s bill distributing federal COVID relief money

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make six this week

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with breaking and entering

East Spencer

Bennett out, Conrad back in interim role for East Spencer

Crime

Shots fired into Standish Street apartment

Crime

Precautionary lockdowns at schools caused by Salisbury gas station shooting

Education

Local superintendents react to Gov. Cooper encouraging in-person instruction

Local

Likely approval of rezoning request at next city council meeting will clear way for future Goodwill store

Education

Catawba College sees expected spike in positive cases after students return

China Grove

China Grove audit shows contribution to reserve; former mayor criticizes town board

Local

City Council clarifies landmark status concerns; action on moratorium expected at next meeting

Nation/World

House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

Nation/World

Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs