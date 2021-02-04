High school boys soccer: Hornets win again

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys soccer team took a 3-0 victory over the West Stanly Colts at Ludwig Stadium on Wednesday.

Senior Dennis Anaya led the charge with a premium effort and all three assists for the Hornets (2-0).

Scoring for the Hornets were Colin Donaldson, Will Webb and Brayan Aviles.

Seniors Juan Garcia Cortez and Theo Oglesby anchored the defense, while Wade Robbins got the shutout in goal.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference match vs CCC rival South Rowan Monday night at South.

Match time is 5:30 p.m.