February 5, 2021

Rockwell woman charged with felony drug possession

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:43 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

SALISBURY —  A Rockwell woman faces drug charges after Rowan County sheriff’s deputies noticed a chemical smell coming from her vehicle.

Kristina Jenel Hicks, 34, of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies on Thursday evening encountered Hicks sitting in a white, 2000 Chevy Silverado in the 2700 block of Wind Swept Way with no lights on and the engine not running. When she exited the vehicle and left the driver’s door open, deputies told her they were looking for a man in an unrelated case and that they smelled a strong, chemical smell coming from the inside of her vehicle.

The behavior she displayed was consistent with methamphetamine use and she admitted to using methamphetamine recently, an incident report stated.

In Hicks’ possession and in the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a clear bag containing crystal white powder, a lighter, tin foil and syringes.

She was released with a written promise to appear in court.

