Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

SALISBURY — A Davidson County man faces charges after being accused of using a company credit card to buy more than $1,000 in electronics.

Jesse Neil Butler, 26, was charged Thursday with obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by an employee.

Salisbury Police said the man received a company credit card from Tim Shenk Electric to take items to the landfill, but the company told police the card was used at Walmart to purchase two electronic items with a total greater than $1,000.

Butler was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $2,000 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A firearm was recovered at the intersection of Institute and West Fisher streets on Thursday.

• A woman reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 800 block of South Main Street.

• A breaking and entering occurred Thursday in the 100 block of West Fisher Street.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting Thursday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A person reported a rape Thursday.

• A woman reported shots fired Thursday in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue.

• Officers on Thursday responded to an overdose in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A hit and run was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

• Dryes Crushing Inc. reported vandalism Thursday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Trash dumping was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Bren Lane in Salisbury.

• Quick Cash Pawn on Wednesday reported fraud in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman reported a stolen iPhone 7 in the 100 block of Sand Road in Rockwell.

• A man reported a stolen motor vehicle Wednesday in the 800 block of Performance Road in Mooresville.

• A man reported property damage Thursday in the 1100 block of Goodson Road in Salisbury.

• David Brandon Pope, 34, was charged Wednesday with sex offender failing to notify change of address.

• Antonio Devon Henderson, 39, was charged Wednesday with being a habitual felon.

• Joshua Leon Blankenship, 35, was charged with assault on a female.