February 5, 2021

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who is barricaded in home

By News Service Report

Published 10:38 am Friday, February 5, 2021

HIGH POINT (AP) — Three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hours-long standoff Friday, authorities said. The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle. The man, who’s believed to live at the house, retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived, Truitt said.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” Truitt said.

A tactical team arrived and surrounded the house. The man fired the rifle and hit three officers, Truitt said.

Truitt said the officers were “doing well” and the wounds were not life-threatening. One officer needs surgery, he said.

The man remained barricaded Friday morning. Police said they believe that no other people are inside the home.

Truitt said that by midmorning, no shots had been fired since about 5 a.m. but the man was still considered a threat because they did not know how many rounds he had. Police were negotiating in hopes he would surrender peacefully. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

