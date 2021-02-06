High school basketball: Carson girls pummel another opponent

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team still hasn’t been challenged.

After Friday’s 59-21 North Piedmont Conference over Statesville, the Cougars are averaging 64.3 points per game, while allowing 25.7.

It’s hard to be any more dominant than that, but Carson is only ranked 11th in 3A by MaxPreps right now because of strength of schedule. The NPC isn’t what it used to be, and Carson’s two non-conference games were 60-10 and 56-14 strolls against South Rowan and Davie County.

But the playoffs are coming, and the Cougars (10-0, 8-0) are doing their best to prepare.

Head coach Brooke Stouder didn’t like the start on Friday, but she liked the second half a lot better.

“Very sluggish start for us and we weren’t pressing very well,” Stouder said. “We couldn’t get any kind of flow, but the second quarter was better, and then we were really solid in the third. The first four minutes of the third we were really good.”

With Carson leading 30-15 at halftime, Stouder told the Cougars they could either let Statesville hang around or shut the door — and the Cougars decided to slam it shut with a 20-5 third quarter.

“Our 1-3-1 halfcourt trap created some turnovers and let us get out and run, and that’s when we’re at our best,” Stouder said.

Senior guard Ellie Wilhelm had a big game, with five 3-pointers, five rebounds and three steals. She shot 8-for-13 and tied her career high with 21 points. She’s closing in 800 career points.

“She’s doing a great job for us,” Stouder said. “We start her at the point, and then she moves to the two-guard when Lani Isley come in.”

Carleigh Perry had 13 points and nine rebounds. That was her biggest scoring night this season.

Mary Spry had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Lani Isley had six rebounds and three steals. Hannah Isley had seven points.

Colbie Perry had an off night, but her teammates got it done with no problems.

“In some ways this game was good for us,” Stouder said. “We weren’t very sharp. It wasn’t easy. We had to work through a lot of things, but we stayed with it.”

Nakayla White-Connor led the Greyhounds (2-7, 2-6) with nine points.

Carson has regular-season games left with West Rowan and South Iredell.

STATESVILLE (21) — White-Connor 9, Bailey-Scott 4, Wilson 3, Turner 2, Bowman 2, Slaughter 1.

CARSON (59) — Wilhelm 21, Ca. Perry 13, Spry 9, H. Isley 7, Co. Perry 3, L. Isley 3, Corley 2, Hales 1, White, Vaughn.

Statesville 6 9 5 1 — 21

Carson 11 19 20 9 — 59